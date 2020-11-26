LEWIS, Norma Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Bethsaida Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lester, much loved mother of Paul (Philippines) and Sandra Shaw. Loved Nana of Jeffrey and Hannah (Chch), Andrew (Invercargill), and Samantha, Brendan and Tracy, Phillip, Mark and Hopaea Shaw, loved great-Nana of Benjamin and Jackson Lewis, Aiden and Kyla, Mason and Ava, and Carson Shaw. Loved sister of Heather Olsen (Invercargill) and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Wayne Aldridge, Wynnis Phillips, Neil and Pauline Boniface, and Sandra and Rob McMurdo. Special thanks to Bethsaida Retirement Village staff. Messages may be sent to 7 Hilton Place, Blenheim 7201. A private family service for Norma has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 26, 2020