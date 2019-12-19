Norman FLETCHER

  • "Thinking of you, with sadness and love Margaret Gledhill"
    - Margaret Gledhill
  • "condolences to you Alison. You are a strong lady. Rest in..."
  • "What a man! What a couple! His love of our country and the..."
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Port Marlborough Pavillion
Waikawa
FLETCHER,
Norman Duncan (Noz):
Died peacefully at Marlborough Hospice, on Monday, December 16, 2019, much loved husband and soulmate of Alison, incredible Dad to Pepi, and Nick, and beloved Nozzie to our diverse, extensive whanau. A celebration of Noz's rich and varied life will be held at Port Marlborough Pavilion, Waikawa, on Saturday, January 11, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to marlboroughhospice.org.nz Messages to 3 Rohe Drive, Waikawa Bay, Picton.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 19, 2019
