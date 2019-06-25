HAM,
Norman Alexander (Norm):
On Monday, June 24, 2019, peacefully on the farm surrounded by his family. Aged 78 years. Loving husband of Sue (deceased), cherished husband of Snow. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alyson, Greg and Diane, James and Jean. Adored Grandad of his nine grandchildren and eagerly awaited great-grandson. Messages may be sent to 13 Rowley Crescent, Grovetown, Blenheim 7202. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to Dr Georgina Walton, District Nurses and Hospice Community Nursing staff. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Friday, June 28, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 25, 2019