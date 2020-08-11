Owen GILCHRIST

Guest Book
  • "To Owens family and the Bugler/Bunt family's Deepest..."
  • "Rest In Peace Owen...enjoyed knowing you and liked your..."
    - DAVE LOUDON
  • "What sad news. Oie you were an awesome mate to work with...."
    - Ben Norton
  • "I am very saddened by the news of Owen's sudden passing and..."
    - Diane Russell-Procter
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

GILCHRIST, Owen:
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, suddenly at his home in Blenheim. Aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Val (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Dave Loudon (Invercargill), Allan and Jane Gilchrist (Feilding), and the late Phyllis. Loved Grandad Owen of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 3 Costello Avenue, Mayfield, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 10.00am, on Thursday, August 13, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.