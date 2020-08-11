GILCHRIST, Owen:
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, suddenly at his home in Blenheim. Aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Val (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Dave Loudon (Invercargill), Allan and Jane Gilchrist (Feilding), and the late Phyllis. Loved Grandad Owen of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 3 Costello Avenue, Mayfield, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 10.00am, on Thursday, August 13, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 11, 2020