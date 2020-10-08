PATCHETT, Owen Francis:
On October 7, 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 87. A cherished brother of Catherine (Molly) (dec) and Colin (dec), Barb (dec) and Charles (dec), Ellen (Nellie) (dec) and Frank (dec), Reuben (dec), Gilbert (dec) and Betty (dec), Stan (dec) and Anne (dec), Florence (dec) and Ray (dec), Nona (dec) and Bill Gill (dec), Pat and Bill Crawford (dec), Ann and Noel (dec), Graham and Marion. Respected friend of the late Jennifer Ann Waiti. Much loved father of Greg and Robyn (Sydney), Marie and Rob (Lower Hutt), John, Sally and Andy (Lincolnshire, England), Tonya and John (Clarence). Remembered fondly by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thank you to all the staff at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Messages to 86 Maxwell Rd, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Owen's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce St, Blenheim, on Sunday, October 11, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 8, 2020