BURROWS, Pamela Beth:
Died peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother of the late Peter, Deidre and Mark, Greg and Theresa, Melissa and David, Andre and Viv. Adored Nanny-Pam to her 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to her family at 109 Main Street, Havelock. Special thanks to Farewell Services Trust and Hospice Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Pamela's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Lawrence Street, Havelock, at 1.00pm, on Friday, January 10, followed by interment at the Havelock Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 5, 2020