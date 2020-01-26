ROBERTS,
Pamela Anne (Pam):
On January 25, 2020, peacefully at Marlborough Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Steve. A treasured mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Jeff, Amy and Rick and cherished Nanny of Hayden and Daniel; Ollie and Emma. A loved daughter of Francie and sister of John. Messages to 19 Pitchell Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to the wonderful Marlborough Hospice, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street on Saturday, February 1, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 26, 2020