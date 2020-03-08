ROBERTS,
Pamela Anne (Pam):
Steve, Tracey, Amy and their families give heartfelt thanks to everyone who expressed their thoughts and condolences for the loss of our loved Wife, Mother, Mother in law and Nanny. We have been overwhelmed by your generosity and support which has been a blessing in this tough time. Special mention to the wonderful staff at Access, St John, Wairau Hospital and Marlborough Hospice. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude to all.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 8, 2020