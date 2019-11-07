GOULD,

Parata William (Chef Willz):

(Ngati Kuia, Ngati Apa ki te RA TO, Rangitane, Nga Tahu te Iwi). Passed away early this week, aged 43 years. Beloved son of Campbell Gould and the late Frances Manihera. Cherished father of Jessie Rose, and Hezekiah. Dearly loved partner of Eleena. Treasured brother of Vicky, Rueben, Mahana, Peter, Brook, Mark, Quinton, Sarah, Grant, and Tim. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and nephew of all his aunties and uncles.

Our hearts are heavy

with the loss

Our eyes search for you

Our ears listen for you

But we hold in our heart the love in knowing you are now at peace and with our mum, our brother, and our tupuna.

Tangihanga will be held at Te Hora Marae, 14 Te Hora Pa Road, Canvastown, from Friday, November 8, at 11.00am. Willz will then be taken to his final resting place at Marsden Valley Cemetery, for a graveside service, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11.00am.





