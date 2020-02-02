Pat HANNAGAN

Guest Book
  • "Amazing lady, I will miss her very much, Wendy (Nurse Maude)"
  • "So sorry to hear of Pat's passing I have wonderful..."
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

HANNAGAN, Pat Dulcie May
(nee Timms) (formerly
Fuller, Lowther, Phillips):
On January 29, 2020 at Wairau Hospital, aged 87 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maryanne and John Proctor, Wally and Barb Lowther, Joe Lowther, Paul Lowther Phillips, and grandchildren Aroha, Jacob and Toa; Stacey, Courtney, Maggie, Jess, Logan and Clarise; Tom and Jed; Aimee, Corban and Isabel, and great-grandchildren. At Dulcie's request, a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.