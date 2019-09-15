Patricia BROWNLEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia BROWNLEE.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

BROWNLEE,
Patricia Naomi Anne (Pat):
On September 10, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken (deceased), Trevor, Lynn, Douglas, Adrienne and Bairet. Loved step-mum of Bill and Jane; Cathy and Graham; Robbie and Bronny; Joy and Graeme; Ginny; Heather and Gilly. Adored Nana Pat to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Noel and Betty. Messages to 36/53 Waikawa Road, Marina Cove, Picton 7220, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. In accordance with Pat's wishes, a private Memorial Service has been held.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.