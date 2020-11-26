JOHNSTONE,
Patricia Yvonne (Patty):
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in-law of Terence and Linda, Michael and Barbara, Cathy and Gavin Maxted, Christine and Paul, and Sarah. Loved Nan and Nana to all her grand and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 9A Boyce Street, Renwick 7204. A farewell service for Patty will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am, on Saturday, November 28, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 26, 2020