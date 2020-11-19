SWINDELLS, Patricia Joan:
On November 18, 2020, at Redwood retirement Village, Blenheim, aged 94 years. She was the much loved wife of the late David and mother and mother-in-law of Michael (deceased), Barbara and Peter Rees (Melbourne) and a loved Granny of Samuel, Hayley and Leah. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Our thanks to the staff of Redwood Retirement Village for the care and support they have given. Patricia will be in the Mercy Lounge of St Marys Catholic Church for friends to say their personal goodbyes on Monday, November 23, from 2.00pm, before prayers to celebrate Patricia's life at 3.00pm followed by private cremation. A Memorial Mass for David and Pat will be arranged next year when family can travel.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 19, 2020