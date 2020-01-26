WEAVER,
Patricia Ngaire (Pat):
On Friday, January 24, 2020, peacefully at The Oaks, surrounded by her loving family; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Bruce (both deceased), Jennifer and Jum, Lesley and Paul, Colin and Michele, and Helen and Steven, loved nana of her 13 grandchildren, loved gran of her 15 1/2 great-grandchildren, beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Messages to the Weaver Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Pat will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, January 29, at 11.00am. Private burial thereafter.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 26, 2020