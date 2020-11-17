BEAMSLEY,
Patrick Te AoHuru:
On Monday November 16, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, surrounded by his daughters. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Sherryl. Cherished Papa of Justine and Aaron, Ngareta and Philip, Mareroa, Krysla, Zahkhan and Michael. Beloved Koko of all his moko babies. Special thanks to HDU staff.
Nga mihi nui aroha ki a kotou.
Messages may be sent to 39 Bythell Street, Blenheim 7201. A private tangihanga for Patrick will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 17, 2020