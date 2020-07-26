Patrick LEGGETT

Guest Book
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - IAN DUNCAN
  • "Sending my love to you all, sent the message and forgot to..."
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Pat and send my..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Havelock Town Hall
Death Notice

LEGGETT, Patrick Geoffrey:
On July 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, aged 74 years. Patrick is succeeded by his loving wife Mo, daughter Jessie with husband Peter and grandson Freddi, daughter Ginny with husband Ryan, and granddaughters Layla and Elle, and son Ben with wife Lou, and granddaughter Charlie and grandson Toby. Messages may be sent to Mo Leggett at [email protected] or by post to 5 Takorika Street, Havelock 7100 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private cremation has been held and a "Celebration of Life" will be hosted at the Havelock Town Hall on August 8, from 2.00pm - 5.00pm and is open to all family and friends.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 26, 2020
