RYAN, Paul:
On June 19, 2020, peacefully at Springlands Retirement Village Hospital Wing, in his 89th year. Devoted husband of the late Nola. Much loved father and father-in-law of Terry and Lisa, Geraldine, Coleen, Peter, Paula and Glenn Harris, Bill and Hilda, Kaye and Peter Lamb. Much loved Grandfather of Nat, Kim and Pete, Jess, Nikora and Cody, Holly and Jamie, Sam, Ben, Jerrym, Meg, Ryan and Liam. Great-Grandfather of Paul, Ollie, Archie, Harriet, and Ryla. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Roger and Aileen (deceased), Eileen (deceased), Pat (deceased) and Gwen, Dermot and Marie and Gloria (deceased), Mary and Mick, John and Barbara. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages to 3B Rachael Place, Blenheim 7201 or 68C Redwood Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thank you to all the staff at Springlands Retirement Village for all their care. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Rd, on Wednesday, June 24, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 21, 2020