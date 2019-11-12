WYTENBURG, Pete:
On Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Springlands Lifestyle Village. In his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Anita, Tony and Penny, Wayne and Karen. Loved Grandad to all his grand and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 52 Wairau Road, Picton 7220. A funeral service for Pete will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 2.00pm, on Friday, November 15, following by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 12, 2019