Peter COOKE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter COOKE.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

COOKE, Peter Lanham:
On June 13, 2020, at Ashwood Park Resthome, Blenheim, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Gailie (Fluff). Treasured Dad and father-in-law of Jocelyn and Steve May, Debbie and Brendon Hart, Sally and Marty Lemberg, and 'Gray' to his treasured grandchildren, Brendon, Seb and Sam. A loved brother of Susan Brown and the late Tim. Messages to 51 Tremorne Ave, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A memorial service in Wanaka is to be advised.
'Our Mountain Man Is Home'

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on June 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.