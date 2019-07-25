CULL, Peter Thomas:
On July 23, 2019, peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice, Blenheim, aged 74 years. Dearly loved son of the late Gladys and Alfred Cull, loved brother of Jim and David and the late Beverley and Brian. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A loved partner of Pauline and her family, and loved friend of Carol and her family. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Peter will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, July 29 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 25, 2019