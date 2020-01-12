DICK,
Peter William Gainsford:
Passed away peacefully at Marlborough Hospice on Saturday, January 11, 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Fay of 56 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Robin and Vanessa, Michael, Sharyn and Peter (Gain). Much loved grandfather of Ben, Kerrie, Jonathan, Matt, Jenna, Grace, Cameron, Philippa, Christopher and Daniel, and special great-grandad to Jack and Ollie. The family would like to thank the wonderful care and support received from Dad's wonderful GP Mandy Chadwick, and the absolutely amazing team at the Marlborough Hospice. Messages to 56 Colemans Road, Springlands, Blenheim 7201. Flowers respectfully declined. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated.
Proud Awatere Masonic Lodge member - No. 292.
A celebration of Peter's life in the Awatere and Blenheim will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 5 Henry St, on Thursday, January 16, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 12, 2020