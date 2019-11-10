FORSYTH, Peter:
On November 8, 2019 at Ashwood Park Resthome, Blenheim. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Dorothy. Father and father-in-law of Kathrine and Donald Millard; Marianne and Chook Kerwin; Vivienne and Peter Rozée. Grandfather of Yvette Millard and Robin Slaughter, Helen Millard, Hayden Kerwin, Desiree Brazier, Sarah Kerwin and Matthew Wilson and Jonathan Rozée. Great-Grandfather of Jordan and Sarina Wilson, and Kavan and Braxton Brazier. Youngest son of the late Alexander and Hannah Forsyth. Messages to PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John's Ambulance, PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Peter will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Thursday, November 14, at 11.00am, followed by private burial at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 10, 2019