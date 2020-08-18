GARDINER, Peter:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 82. A loving husband and life companion to Jan for 60 years. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Tony (deceased), Leanne and Brian Hind (Australia), and Daniel (Christchurch). Loved Granddad of Aaron and Lisa, Matthew, Nathan and Katee, and Riley. Great-Granddad Pete of 5. Loved son of Max and Mavis (both deceased), and loving brother of Barry, Ken and Margaret, and the late Trevor and Ivan, and a loved brother-in-law. To honour Peter's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
