Peter HOPE

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to you Mary and to your family. Aitken..."
    - Susan Aitken
  • "Mary I was saddened to read of your loss of Peter AKA..."
    - John Broughton
  • "Our deepest sympathy to Mary & the Hope family. Kind..."
  • "another cherished marlbrough idenity lost rest in peace blue"
    - murray and mary jobberns
  • "Thinking of your family,spent many lovely Xmas mornings at..."
    - Karen Sutherland Palmer
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Maxwell Road
Blenheim
View Map
Death Notice

HOPE, Peter Noel (Bluey):
On November 13, 2020, peacefully with his loving wife Mary (of 62 years) by his side, in his 90th year. Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Virginia Hope and Phillip Pratt; Bernadette Viberg, Greg and Nina Hope, Mary-Louise Hope and Dane Runow. Special Grandad and Blu to Fraser, Cameron and Alana; Magnus, Gunnar; Ben and Tom; Isabella and Lily. Great-Grandad of Flynn, Katie-Mary and Thomas. A loved brother, uncle and friend to many.
R.I.P.
Messages to Apartment 21, 130 Middle Renwick Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Vincent de Paul, 63 High Street, Blenheim, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Tuesday, November 17, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.