McCALLUM, Peter Ian:
Passed away peacefully at his Nelson home on April 7, 2020. In his 79th year. Husband to Jan. Cherished father and father-in-law of Leanne and Mark Hodges, Suzanne and David Smith and Mark McCallum (deceased). Dearly loved grandad to Grace, Emily, Damon and Vaughn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivienne and Mark Peters, Jan McCallum Callick and Rowan Callick, Christine Duncan (deceased) and their families.
Our hearts are broken.
A memorial to remember Peter's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 14, 2020