  • "To Katherine and Family I fondly remember as young kids..."
    - Carol Cairns
  • "A true Gentleman at rest. My condolences to Leo, Andrew,..."
    - Martin Loach
  • "Truly one of "Nature's Gentlemen" Rest in Peace with Maxine..."
    - Pam & Ray Larkin
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Marsden Valley Cemetery
Death Notice

McKENDRY, Peter James:
Peacefully at Summerset in the Sun, Stoke, on Thursday, April 20, 2020; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maxine. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Tricia, Kathryn and Wayne, Brent and Danielle, and Lisa. Loved Granddad to his 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A true gentleman in every sense of the word.
A private family service to celebrate Peter's life will be held, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 3, 2020
