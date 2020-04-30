Peter RHODES

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to read the passing of Max a real gentleman our..."
    - Sandy &Ronnie Hampton
  • "So sorry to find that Max has passed away. Condolences to..."
    - Keith Youngman
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time. Max was a..."
    - Tracey Page
  • "To all the Family, So very sorry to hear of Max's passing,..."
  • "To my amazing Dad and Grandad. Miss you already can't..."
    - Brent Rhodes
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice


RHODES,
Peter Maxwell (Max):
Passed away peacefully at home in Culverden, April 22, 2020, aged 79. Loved husband of Jeanette and the late Judith. Loved dad of Brent and Leeanne (Rhodes), Katrina and Kerry (Mortimer), and partners, and Grandfather of his many grandchildren. Loved friend, mate and brother-in-law of Christina and Danny Mortimer-Jones, Adrienne and Clive Harragan, Rachel and Robert Hutchinson, and Norm Clingin, uncle of Hayley and Abigail, Jordan and Nicole, Ashleigh and Emma.
Lovely memories
will stay with all of us.

A private cremation has been held and a remembrance service for Max will be held at a later date. Messages to Rhodes-Mortimer family, PO Box 10, Culverden 7345.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.