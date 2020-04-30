RHODES,
Peter Maxwell (Max):
Passed away peacefully at home in Culverden, April 22, 2020, aged 79. Loved husband of Jeanette and the late Judith. Loved dad of Brent and Leeanne (Rhodes), Katrina and Kerry (Mortimer), and partners, and Grandfather of his many grandchildren. Loved friend, mate and brother-in-law of Christina and Danny Mortimer-Jones, Adrienne and Clive Harragan, Rachel and Robert Hutchinson, and Norm Clingin, uncle of Hayley and Abigail, Jordan and Nicole, Ashleigh and Emma.
Lovely memories
will stay with all of us.
A private cremation has been held and a remembrance service for Max will be held at a later date. Messages to Rhodes-Mortimer family, PO Box 10, Culverden 7345.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 30, 2020