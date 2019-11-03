SMITH, Peter Vernon:
Passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Faye and the late Margarette Smith. Loved father of Gary, Carolyn, Declan, Jackie, Hadyn, and the late Wayne, and stepfather of Michelle and Kirk. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Messages may be sent to the Smith Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the Emergency Services, and ICU staff at Nelson Hospital for their care of Peter. A Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, at 2pm on Wednesday, November 6, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 3, 2019