VAN DYK,
Peter Johannes Marie:
Born Tegelen, Netherlands, April 2, 1925, passed peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Blenheim. Onze Piet, Pap and Opa. Most loved husband and soulmate of Tilly for 67 years. Most wonderful father of Cecile Williams (deceased); Marion van Dyk; Louise Munro; Yvonne Tatton, Peter van Dyk, Joanna Broadbent and Carl van Dyk. Respected father-in-law of Peter, Ken (deceased), Will, Nerissa and Lester. Most exceptional Opa of Nicolas, Renee, Reuben, Jesse, Hannah, Leon, Josie and Dominic. Dear Great-Opa to Victor, Francis, Valentine, Eli, Marlon, Celia and Elroy. Loved son of the late Louis and Gertruda, brother of Jan, Mia, Ria, Leo, Amelie and Annie, and Oom of all his nieces and nephews in Holland.
"A special man to all whose paths he crossed. A man full of heart, generosity, integrity, curiosity and humour. He
lives on in all of us".
Our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and respect given to Peter and our family from all the compassionate caregivers and support people who assisted in so many ways. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society, www.svdp.org.nz would be greatly appreciated or may be made at the service. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz You are welcome to join the family to celebrate Peter's life at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Monday, July 27, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
"Lang zal hij leven in Gloria"
Published in Marlborough Express on July 23, 2020