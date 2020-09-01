VOSS, Peter John:
(Former Principal of Marlborough Boys College). Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Suzanne and father and father-in-law of Phillip and Kerry, Maurice and Kathryn. A loved grandad of Kerryn, Mia, Lily; Anne and Thomas. Loved friend of Philippa Smith, Sandra Watson, Prudence Gibson and their families. Messages to 19 Korari Grove, Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Due to Covid-19 circumstances a private family service will be held. You may remember Peter, and view his service, by going to his Tribute page on Cloudy Bay Funerals Services website, after this Friday.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 1, 2020