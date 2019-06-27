WAY, Peter:
You were not only our Dad but our best mate. We miss you so much each day but we take some comfort knowing you died while doing what you loved after another week giving of yourself for others. John 5:28-29a
You are sadly missed by so many people.
- Loved father of Peter, Shane and Belinda, Philip and Deb, and Michelle and Mitch Wilson; a loved husband of the late Christine; and adored grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Paul, Val, and the late Marcus.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 27, 2019