ROSSELL, Philip Emerson:
On October 4, 2019, at home in Blenheim with family, in his 94th year. Loving and beloved husband of Jos and father of Mark and Susie; grandfather of Jack; Georgia and Jack. Remembered fondly by close family and friends.
Cast the last fly,
caught the last fish….
Messages to 6 Glenhill Drive, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Quaker meeting for Worship to celebrate Philip's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Tuesday, October 8, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Natural Burial Area of Fairhall Cemetery. A sharing of 'Philip' stories will be held at 6 Glenhill Drive, Blenheim, on December 28, 2019, at 12.00noon.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 6, 2019