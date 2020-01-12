BOOTHMAN-BURRELL,
Poppy Isabella:
Our whãnau; Buzz, Lauren, Lily, Daisy, Chris and Harry are heartbroken to tell Poppy's community that she has passed on Thursday night, aged 24 years. We will be having a celebration on Thursday, January 16, at 2.30pm, at the Elim Church, Blenheim, followed by a private family interment. Please come and join us in colourful attire. In lieu of flowers, please instead consider giving a donation or koha to Starship Hospital, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, in Poppy's name. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. Aroha nui kia katoa.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 12, 2020