CUNNINGHAM,
Ralph Martin:
Passed away peacefully at Waterlea Lifecare, on Friday, May 22, 2020. In his 97th year. Loved husband of the late Phyllis, much loved dad of Rosanne, Karen, Wendy, Bruce, Michael, and Bob, and their respective spouses. Beloved grandad and great-grandad, and a loved uncle. Messages may be sent to 40A Parker Street, Blenheim 7201. Grateful thanks for the loving care by the staff at Waterlea Lifecare. In lieu of flowers, a donation would to Alzheimers Marlborough would be appreciated and may be sent to 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201. A memorial service for Ralph was held on Tuesday, May 26, and may be viewed here https://oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: sowmans
Password: GHFJYQ
Published in Marlborough Express on May 26, 2020