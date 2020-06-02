ASHTON, Richard Bruce:
On Monday, June 1, 2020, at Springlands Lifestyle Village. Aged 63 years. Loved son of Bruce and Nancye, and dearly loved brother of Diane and Michelle. A loved and cherished uncle and great-uncle. Special thanks to Springlands Lifestyle Village and everyone at Carvell Street for their love and support. Messages may be sent to 7 Purser Crescent, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson Street, at 2.00pm on Thursday, June 4, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 2, 2020