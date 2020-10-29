HERKT,
Richard John (Dick):
28.07.1937 - 26.10.2020
Passed away after a short illness at Wairau Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Anne for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Alison and Tom (Australia), Jennifer (Australia), Glen and Ali. Loved Grandad of Jessica, Samantha and Brier. Loved son of the late Isobel and George. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doug (deceased), Elaine and Robin (deceased), Joan (deceased), Paul and Margaret (deceased), Gordon and Patricia, Dorothy and Brian, Colleen and Murray, Alison (deceased), Kathryn and David, Lesley (deceased), and Jan. Much loved Uncle Ritchie to all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
35 Years Volunteer
at Blenheim Fire Service,
now irrigating the gardens
in heaven.
Messages to 241 Taylor Pass Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers Society or Arthritis NZ would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at the Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street, on Tuesday, November 3, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Omaka Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 29, 2020