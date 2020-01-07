PARKER,
Richard Walter (Dick):
Passed away peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Hospital on January 6, 2020, at age 86. Much loved husband of Gwenda for 63 years, cherished father and father-in-law of Michelle and Greig, Peter and Fiona, Jacqui and Chris. Much loved grandfather of Hannah, Nic, Rachel, Oliver, Millie, Nina, Mae and Imogen. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at St Stephen's Church, 61 Tahunanui Drive, on Friday, January 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 7, 2020