SUTCLIFFE,
Richard John (Dick):
RNZN 8285 Able Seaman WW2. Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, at Springlands Lifestyle Village, in his 95th year. Loving husband to Joyce for 68 years. Devoted father and father in-law of Stephen and Pam (Sydney), Denise (Harvey Bay, Australia), Jan and Graeme Bishop (Adelaide), and proud Grandad of Rachel (Nelson). A funeral service for Dick will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, corner Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 1.00pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 28, 2019