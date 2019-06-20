ANDRELL, Robert Ian (Ian):

On June 17, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved and loving husband of Shona for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rose and David Stevenson, Kerrin and Chris Dawe, Greg and Kate (UK), and Jenny and Graham Osborne; and a very special grandad to Elizabeth and Andrew; Beth, Ben and Ciara; Thomas and Harry. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Addington Gardens, and Parklane, who have cared for Ian following his strokes. Messages to the Andrell family, PO Box 9029, Tower Junction, Christchurch 8149. Donations to the Richmond Stroke Club Christchurch may be made at the service, or online at bit.ly/riandrell1706. The service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore or London Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow.





