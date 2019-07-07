AULD, Robert John (Bob):
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor for 64 years. Loved son of the late Don and Jane Auld of Waitahuna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doreen (deceased) and Howard (deceased), Murray (deceased) and Muriel, and Hugh and Irene. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Nicky, John and Sharon, Tim and Paula, Andrew and Angela, Joanne and Paul, Shelley, and David. Special Grandad and Old Bob of Adele, Jeremy, Lisa, Nicole, Sophie, Cameron, Jamie, Georgina, Jack, Rebekah, Jacob, Daniel, Samara, Sarah, and Abbey. A loved Great-Grandad to his 7 great-grandchildren. Messages for the Auld Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Bob's request a Private Family Gathering has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 7, 2019