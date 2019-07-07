Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert AULD. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully in Christchurch surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor for 64 years. Loved son of the late Don and Jane Auld of Waitahuna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doreen (deceased) and Howard (deceased), Murray (deceased) and Muriel, and Hugh and Irene. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Nicky, John and Sharon, Tim and Paula, Andrew and Angela, Joanne and Paul, Shelley, and David. Special Grandad and Old Bob of Adele, Jeremy, Lisa, Nicole, Sophie, Cameron, Jamie, Georgina, Jack, Rebekah, Jacob, Daniel, Samara, Sarah, and Abbey. A loved Great-Grandad to his 7 great-grandchildren. Messages for the Auld Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Bob's request a Private Family Gathering has been held.







AULD, Robert John (Bob):Passed away peacefully in Christchurch surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor for 64 years. Loved son of the late Don and Jane Auld of Waitahuna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doreen (deceased) and Howard (deceased), Murray (deceased) and Muriel, and Hugh and Irene. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Nicky, John and Sharon, Tim and Paula, Andrew and Angela, Joanne and Paul, Shelley, and David. Special Grandad and Old Bob of Adele, Jeremy, Lisa, Nicole, Sophie, Cameron, Jamie, Georgina, Jack, Rebekah, Jacob, Daniel, Samara, Sarah, and Abbey. A loved Great-Grandad to his 7 great-grandchildren. Messages for the Auld Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Bob's request a Private Family Gathering has been held. Published in Marlborough Express on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers