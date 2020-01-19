CHURCHER,
Robert George (Bob):
On January 17, 2020, peacefully at his home in Blenheim, in his 90th year. Much loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael (deceased), Lynne, Donna and Dave Thompson, Clayton and Tarsh, Brendan and Kendra, Gregory and Robyn, Ezra, and Omar. A loved grandfather of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 7 Gascoigne St, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for Bob will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, January 22, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 19, 2020