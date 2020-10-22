HENDERSON,
Robert James (Bob):
13.10.1947 – 20.10.2020
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Rest Home after a short illness. Loved father of Tyler and Nakayla, their partners Jess and Grayson, and grandchildren Akira and Odin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Olwyn and uncle of James and Jean, Alexandra, and Benjamin. Messages to 16 Lybster St, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 16 Lybster St, Blenheim, from 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 22, 2020