ADAIR, Robin James:
Died peacefully at Wairau Hospital, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Aged 65 years. Loved father of Aurora and partner Nico, loved grandfather of Recaro and Silvia. Loved son of the late Robin and Isobel Adair, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Rodney Abbott, and Sandra and Bruce Calder; a much-loved uncle and great-uncle. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to either Parkinsons Marlborough, 25 Alfred Street, Blenheim 7201 or Marlborough Vintage Farm (Brayshaw Park). A memorial service for Robin will be held at Marlborough Vintage & Farm Machinery (main building), Brayshaw Park, 26 Arthur Baker Place, at 11.00am on Saturday, September 21.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 15, 2019