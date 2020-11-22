BARNES, Robin John:
On November 19, 2020, suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 82 years. Beloved husband, of Merylyn and a loved father of Martin and Emma. A cherished Grandad of Cameron, Brandon, Jackson, and Thomas; Josh and Lindon. Loved brother of June Gleeson. Loved brother-in-law of Tricia and Terence Burtenshaw, Evelyn Matthews (Australia), the late Norma, the late Cynthia and brothers-in-law David Mullon and Jim Erskine. Messages to 101A Maxwell Road, Blenheim or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Robin's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Wednesday, November 25, at 12 noon, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 22, 2020