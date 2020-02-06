Robin YORK

Death Notice

YORK,
Robin William Francis:
Passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Wairau Hospital in his 70th year. Dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Karleen and Samara, father-in-law of Tim. Grandad and great-grandad of Ashley, Rochelle, Lucy, Ryan, Mason and Roman. Loved by his wider family. Messages may be sent to 41A Nelson Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be given at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Weld St, Redwoodtown, at 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 11.

Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 6, 2020
