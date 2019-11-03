HUNTLEY, Robyn Anne:
Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2019, aged 57 years. Treasured daughter of Julie and Wok Huntley (both deceased). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Nikki and David Gibbs. Loved Auntie to Jordan, Dani and Kristina. Niece of Rae and Doug Randall, cousin of Mark and Ann and Joanna. Niece and cousin to all her extended Huntley Whanau. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who tried so hard to assist Robbie, but in particular Susan O'Rourke, the Staff of Z Picton, St John Ambulance, Picton Medical Centre and the Picton Police. Many many thanks. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance, PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Messages to 12 Angle Street, Picton 7201, or www.cloudybayfuneralservices.co.nz Robbie will be at her home 12 Angle Street, Picton, from Tuesday evening until the time of her service. A service for Robbie will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Picton, on Thursday, November 7, at 1.00pm, followed interment at the Waikawa Urupa.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 3, 2019