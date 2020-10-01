HEARD,
Roderick Cameron (Rod):
Passed away on September 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Perena and cherished father of Andrew, Avril and Lydia. Much loved grandfather to Digby, Guy, Sandy, Sammy, Louis, Maia and Neave. Messages to hearshamba @xtra.co.nz or 6 Brandon Mews, Springlands 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Rod will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred St, Blenheim, on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 1, 2020