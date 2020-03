MOFFAT,Roderick George (Rod):On Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Aged 83 years. Rod passed away on his own terms: happy, healthy and still giving plenty of cheek. Bestest Dad and father-in-law to Johnny and Adele. Poppa to Jack and Archie (both deceased). Loving husband to Eileen (deceased). Loved son of Clarence and Thelma (both deceased); brother of Von, Charles, Hughie and Les (all deceased), and Pauline. Great mate and treasured cobber to many. Messages may be sent to the Moffat Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A service for Rod with a lot of talking bull-o, spinning yarns and stirring people up will be held at the Blenheim Bowling Club, 65A Weld Street, Blenheim, at 1.30pm, on Friday, March 6, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.