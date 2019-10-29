DAVIS, Rodney Joseph:
On Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maria. Cherished father and father-in-law of Kelly and Peter, Rachel and Andrew, Michelle and Gavin. Loved grandad of Cruz, Eva, Mia, Maria, Samuel, Louis, and Henry. Messages may be sent to 5 Walnut Lane, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Parkinsons Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to c/- 25 Alfred Street, Blenheim 7201. Rodney will be farewelled at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, October 31, followed by private interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 29, 2019