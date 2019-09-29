Roger GILL

Guest Book
  • "To My Uncle Roger, You will live on always in my heart...."
    - Rebecca Stronach-Saunders
  • "Dear Roger...We will all miss you so much and always loved..."
    - Graham Gill
  • "Roger...the best BIG Brother anyone could have. I will miss..."
    - Maureen Stronach (nee Gill)
Death Notice

GILL,
Roger Bernard William:
Peacefully at Hospice Marlborough on September 26, 2019, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Joanna, and much loved father of Chris and Grandad of Arna-Maria. Much Loved and respected step-father to Alexander, Jonathan and Christopher Ritchie and Grandad Rog to Story, Ash and Zoe. Special thanks to the staff of Hospice Marlborough for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family can be placed in Roger's tribute book online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Roger will be held at St James' Church, 71 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, October 1, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.